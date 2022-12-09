It was an emotional moment for S Mohanakrishnan, a school administrator from Saraswathi Vidhyalaya in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, as he stood in front of Subramania Bharati’s house in Varanasi. “We all remembered his powerful poems on equality, freedom and education when we were there,” he said, calling it the high point of his trip to the oldest living city in the world.

Mohanakrishnan was one among a delegation of teachers from Tamil Nadu who visited Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya as part of the ongoing Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the mega month-long jamboree organised by the Ministry of Education to celebrate the historical and civilisational connection between India’s North and South.

Nearly 2,500 people from Tamil Nadu hailing from various disciplines — entrepreneurs, sportspersons, historians, musicians, et al — are being taken in groups to Varanasi as part of this innovative initiative. The motley group of teachers, hailing from different cities in the State, said they filled out an application on the Sangamam’s website and were elated to get a call that they had been selected.

One of the delegates capturing a selfie at Sarnath, Varanasi | Photo Credit: V Nivedita

Eye-opening exchange

The teachers described their Kashi yatra as a veritable learning odyssey. As part of the tour, they visited the Banaras Hindu University and attended an academic session on ‘Traditional Modes of Teaching in Tamil Nadu and its Impact’. “I learnt new and interesting ways to tackle important issues relating to student welfare. I would definitely be using techniques I learnt there (like learning through doing) with my students too,” said MKG Kannan, a BT Assistant from GHSS, Kolakkudi, Tiruchirapalli.

“This trip helped reinforce that the South and the North are connected spiritually, culturally and linguistically. The programme at the BHU for teachers focused on enhancing value education and we talked about implementing moral and ethical aspects in the school curricula,” D Subbiah, a retired professor of the Presidency College in Chennai, said.

The delegates enjoy a boat ride at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj | Photo Credit: V Nivedita

B Anubama, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Sri Saradha College for Women, Pemparmalur, said she learnt about the gurukul way of learning while attending the conference. She said these techniques would help her become a better teacher.

What impressed the teachers was that Varanasi had not lost its ancient sense of spirituality. Equally, the teachers said they were entranced by Prayagraj, where they saw the confluence of the three rivers, and Ayodhya. “When I was in Ayodhya, I was reminded of what I read in the Kamba Ramayana,” said R Lalitha, a professor from Chennai.