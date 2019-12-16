Mar Thoma Church creates Christmas Tree using shredded printer paper

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
The Mar Thoma Church in Bengaluru has created a 25-feet tall Christmas tree using shredded paper collected from printers.
This is the twelfth year in row that the church, which is located on Primrose Road near Hosmat Hospital in Bengaluru, has created a Christmas tree with recycled material.
“This year, we have used shredded paper collected from printers, and also made roses and bows of newspaper. About 20 members of the Church worked every evening for the last three weeks to create the tree,” Daniel Thomass, one of the creators and a church-goer, told BusinessLine.
Recalling the different types of eco-friendly materials used for the trees over the years, Thomass said: “The Christmas trees and decorations at the Mar Thoma Church are fashioned from eco-friendly, recycled material. Each year, the trees are made of a different recycled material. In 2008 we used plastic bottles and old tyres, in 2009 old video tapes and plastic bags were converted into decorations.
“In 2010, we used dry vegetables and grass, and in 2011 it was jacquard loom cards. In 2012, it was a Christmas tree made with newspaper. In 2013, we incorporated a tree using plastic covers, in 2014 over 500 soft drink bottles made a grand green tree and in 2015 cloth scraps from tailors and garment manufacturers were used. In 2016 corrugated boxes were used to make the Christmas tree and in 2017 it was straw and coconut shells. In 2018 it was electric wire sleeves and packaging straps,” he said.
