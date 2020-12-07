Netflix has no plans to add disclaimer claiming ‘The Crown’ as fictional: Report

Netflix said that it has no plans to add a disclaimer to its flagship series, The Crown, stating the show is fictionalised, as per reports.

Oliver Dowden, United Kingdom’s Cultural Secretary had called on Netflix to label the drama focusing on the royal family as “fictional,” as per reports.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Dowden urged Netflix to put a disclaimer at the beginning of the episodes of "The Crown" alerting viewers that the royal drama was "a work of fiction."

Dowden had also written a private letter on the matter. Netflix had replied to the letter privately, Variety reported.

The media giant said that it has no plans to add a disclaimer claiming that the drama series is a work of fiction as it is “broadly based on historical events,” as per the report.

“We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “As a result we have no plans and see no need to add a disclaimer.”

The series has depicted the first four decades of Elizabeth II's rule so far spanning four seasons.

The fourth season of the show focuses majorly on Prince Charles' marriage to Diana, the Princess of Wales.