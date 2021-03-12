Netflix tests new feature to crack down on password sharing: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
12 Netflix is testing a new feature that may help the streaming platform crack down on password sharing, as per reports.
According to a CNN report, Netflix is testing a new feature that will ask users to verify that they are authorised to watch content on the account to keep watching.
The streaming giant will show users a pop-up asking them to verify their account using a code sent through text or email when they select their profile on a shared Netflix account.
Users ill also have the choice to verify themselves later. In this case, the platform will show the pop-up again at an undetermined later time. If users cannot prove themselves as authorised users, they will be prompted to set up a new account.
The new feature is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users on the Netflix TV app. It is now just a test, as per the report.
"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by CNN.
According to the streaming giant’s terms of service, users cannot share their account with individuals beyond their household.
“The Netflix service and any content viewed through the service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household. During your Netflix membership, we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable right to access the Netflix service and view Netflix content,” reads its terms of service.
The test comes at a time when Netflix has over 200 million paid subscribers. The streaming giant in Q4 2020 added 8.5 million paid net subscribers crossing the 200 million paid memberships mark.
Password sharing has been an issue for streaming platforms. According to an analysis by research firm Parks Associates (via The Verge), password piracy and sharing had led to a loss of $9.1 billion in fees in 2019 alone for streaming providers such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus.
