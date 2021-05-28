Oscars 2022 moves to March

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to delay the 2022 edition of the Oscars by a month.
The award ceremony, which was earlier set for February 27, will now be held on March 27, 2022, the AMPAS said in a statement.
The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration, however, will return to the standard December 31 deadline.
For the previous edition, the Academy made changes to the eligibility, extending it until February 28, 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The rule change had enabled movies such as "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and "Judas and the Black Messiah" to be considered for the awards.
The Academy also announced that for the 2022 Oscars, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd awards season.
This will once again allow films, which were supposed to be released in theatres, but were instead released for on-demand home viewing, to become eligible for the awards.
The 94th Academy Awards will also return to the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for ceremony.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...