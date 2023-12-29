As we ring out the bells on the year, here is a quiz on 2023!

1. If it was MS Dhoni in 2011, James Faulkner in 2015 and Ben Stokes in 2019, who was it in 2023?

2. Munna Qureshi and his team’s rescue of trapped workers in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse made headlines. In which currently banned mining technique was he an expert?

3. Which acclaimed film released in 2023 is based on a 2005 biography titled American Prometheus?

4. Inspired by an old adage that made sure inheritance remained in royal families, what did Prince Harry name his autobiography?

5. The story of which Indian kingdom was the inspiration of Salman Rushdie’s ‘Victory City?’

6. Which pair became the first ever Indians to win an Asian Games gold medal in badminton and the first Indian doubles pair to be No 1 ranked globally?

7. Which American bank’s collapse created ripples in financial markets, the largest US bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis?

8. Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, a former confidant of Putin perished when his jet crashed close to Moscow. Which para-military organisation did he establish, which played an active part in the Ukraine war?

9. The Oxford University Press declared ‘rizz’ as the 2023 Word of the Year. Which word was abbreviated to create rizz?

10. Released on November 2nd, Now and Then is the latest release of which group which formally split over five decades ago?

Answers

1. Travis Head, Man of the Match in the World Cup cricket final

2. Rat-hole mining

3. Oppenheimer

4. Spare, from the adage that all aristocratic families needed a ‘heir and a spare.’

5. Vijayanagar

6. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

7. Silicon Valley Bank

8. The Wagner Group

9. Charisma

10. The Beatles

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit