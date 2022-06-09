Rajinikanth’s Lingaa song gets featured in Ms Marvel

Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 08, 2022. Its first episode featured AR Rahman’s track “Oh Nanba” from Rajinikanth-starrer Lingaa.

Presenting: the perfect playlist to get hyped for AvengerCon. 🎵 #MsMarvelhttps://t.co/6beTTz9UTR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 9, 2022

‘Oh Nanba’ from Lingaa was rendered by late S P Balasubramaniam and Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam.

Actors Fawad Khan and Farhan Akhtar were already part of this Marvel series. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha, according to Marvel Studios.

The series introduces the 19-year-old Pakistan-Canadian Iman Vellanin as the lead character Kamala Khan. She plays a 16-year-old high school student in Jersey City, a fangirl of the Avengers, who discovers her own powers.

Each episode of the series will release on a weekly basis, concluding on June 13.

Marvel Studios has listed every song featured in the first episode of Ms Marvel, including Blinding Lights, Disco Gully, Deal With It and I Don’t Want to Talk.