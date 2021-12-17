‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ garners ₹35 cr in box office collections on opening day: Report

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Marvel’s Spiderman: No Way Home has a home run on opening day, garnering box office collections in the nett range of ₹35 crore, as per a report by Box Office India. With final collections in the South yet to be included, the numbers are expected to be even higher than estimates.
The Tom Holland-starrer Hollywood flick was released on Thursday with certain cinema chains starting as early as 4 am. According to Box Office India, the collections are “extraordinarily high” in cities such as Bangalore and Hyderabad with certain cinemas recording numbers as good as Avengers: Endgame.
Hindi circuits ihave also garnered phenomenal business for the film as per the report with East Punjab and West Bengal surpassing the numbers of Sooryavanshi.
Also read: ‘Spider-Man’ spins a web around Indian box office
The Rohit Shetty-directed cop thriller had earned ₹26.29 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day, as per reports. The film has also beaten the Akshay Kumar-starrer’s successful run at the box office in Mumbai city and Pune by a healthy margin, as per report. However, collections are likely to be much lower in Gujarat/ Saurashtra.
According to estimates by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), cinemas in the country had chalked up advance bookings of ₹47.5 crore for the Spiderman film by Wednesday night in terms of gross box office revenues.
By the early trends in advance booking, the Hollywood flick is expected to earn over ₹300 crore at the Indian box office in terms of lifetime collections, and points to a sharp recovery in box office collections, MAI president Kamal Gianchandani had told BusinessLine, as per previous reports. Spider-man: No Way Home’s release in India is expected to be the biggest release since the pandemic, as per analysts.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...