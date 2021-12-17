‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ garners ₹35 cr in box office collections on opening day: Report

Marvel’s Spiderman: No Way Home has a home run on opening day, garnering box office collections in the nett range of ₹35 crore, as per a report by Box Office India. With final collections in the South yet to be included, the numbers are expected to be even higher than estimates.

The Tom Holland-starrer Hollywood flick was released on Thursday with certain cinema chains starting as early as 4 am. According to Box Office India, the collections are “extraordinarily high” in cities such as Bangalore and Hyderabad with certain cinemas recording numbers as good as Avengers: Endgame.

Hindi circuits ihave also garnered phenomenal business for the film as per the report with East Punjab and West Bengal surpassing the numbers of Sooryavanshi.

The Rohit Shetty-directed cop thriller had earned ₹26.29 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day, as per reports. The film has also beaten the Akshay Kumar-starrer’s successful run at the box office in Mumbai city and Pune by a healthy margin, as per report. However, collections are likely to be much lower in Gujarat/ Saurashtra.

According to estimates by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), cinemas in the country had chalked up advance bookings of ₹47.5 crore for the Spiderman film by Wednesday night in terms of gross box office revenues.

By the early trends in advance booking, the Hollywood flick is expected to earn over ₹300 crore at the Indian box office in terms of lifetime collections, and points to a sharp recovery in box office collections, MAI president Kamal Gianchandani had told BusinessLine, as per previous reports. Spider-man: No Way Home’s release in India is expected to be the biggest release since the pandemic, as per analysts.