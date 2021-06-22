Steven Spielberg’s Amblin to make films for Netflix

Steven Spielberg-led global film and television studio Amblin Partners and Netflix have announced a partnership that will cover “multiple new feature films per year.”

According to Variety, as per the deal, Amblin will produce at least two films a year for Netflix.

The studio also has a deal with Universal which it will continue to maintain. The studio will produce films for both distributors.

Telling new stories

“At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the centre of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways,” said Spielberg in a statement.

“This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our long-time family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team,” Spielberg further said.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, said, “Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening. We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honoured and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history.”

Netflix has previously worked with the studio on The Trial of the Chicago 7 which Amblin had produced. The film had received six Oscar nominations this year.

They two are also collaborating on their next project Maestro, a biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein starring Bradley Cooper who is also directing.