Streaming giants start ‘MusiCares’ fund to help artists affected by coronavirus outbreak

Get fitter during the lockdown
As countries across the globe are battling with coronavirus pandemic, major streaming giants, including Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music, have pledged to contribute to the MusiCares' Covid-19 Relief Fund, as per the Engadget report.
The tech giants have come together to help musicians and industry workers who have been affected by the outbreak.
The relief fund has been launched to provide monetary aid to people whose work has gotten disrupted by the cancellation of music events and loss of work opportunities due to travel restrictions.
The tech giants have not revealed the amount they have donated to the MusiCares, but, according to media reports, the relief fund has raised $2 million. The amount will eventually be disbursed to music industry professionals, including artists, production crew members, technicians, among others. This will help people related to the industry sustain themselves in such difficult times when the world is staring at a global financial crisis.
Artists who would like to get sustenance can send their application to the relief fund, along with proof of canceled work.
Recently, SoundCloud also joined a relief fund campaign with Twitch to help musicians earn while sitting back at home. Under their partnership, SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier, and Repost by SoundCloud creators can get their Twitch affiliate status fast-tracked. After they become an affiliate, creators can start earning from their online performances streamed on the Twitch platform, Engadget report further added.
