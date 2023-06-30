Hyderabadis are never tired of eating biryani. In the first six months of this year, they placed 72 lakh biryani orders on just one food delivery firm Swiggy, showing a growth of 8.39 per cent over the same period last year. In the last 12 years, the aggregate orders for biryani were put at 1.50 crore.

If you add the number of orders on other food tech platforms and direct sales from restaurants, the number would go up several times over. Dum Biryani emerged as the undisputed champion with over nine lakh orders. This is followed by biryani rice with 7.9 lakh orders and mini biryani with 5.2 lakh orders.

Taking stock of the biryani landscape on World Biryani Day, Swiggy says there are over 15,000 restaurants in the city that sell biryani. “Kukatpally, Madhapur, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Kothapet, and Dilsukhnagar are the top areas with the highest concentration of biryani-serving restaurants,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Kukatpally, Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, and Kondapur rank very high in terms of the number of orders placed for biryani. The firm said the numbers are based on its order book from January 1 to June 15 this year.