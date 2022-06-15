Swiggy lets you pay using Sodexo for groceries

Swiggy’s partnership with Sodexo now enables users to buy groceries on Swiggy Instamart using a Sodexo meal card. Swiggy is said to be looking for new ways to bring convenience to its customers.

“You can use your Sodexo meal card to pay for munchies, beverages, fruits, vegetables and other cooking essentials on Swiggy Instamart,” the food delivery platform said in a statement. Sodexo meal card is a fully-digital meal card which provides access to proprietary meal networks and tax benefits.

Users will have to choose ‘Sodexo’ under the ‘more payment options’ from the payment window after placing an order through the Swiggy app, the company said.

Swiggy One membership plan

According to reports, Sodexo partnered with Swiggy in 2017 and enabled its meal card users to order food via the Swiggy app. Swiggy recently added three new benefits to its Swiggy One membership plan. It includes enhanced savings on Swiggy Instamart, unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from all restaurants within a radius of 10 km, and orders above ₹149.