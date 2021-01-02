Tamil channels get highest share of ad volumes among regional languages

Packing batteries with more punch
Broadcasters are fond of saying ‘Regional is the new national’. If you look at the advertisement volumes for the festival season in 2020, that statement rings true, with regional channels grabbing 59 per cent share during the August-December period.
Within regional channels, Tamil channels topped the share of ad volume during the period with a 17 per cent share, according to a report by TAM Media Research which has tracked where advertisers put their money on television during the festival season.
In 2019 too regional language channels got 59 per cent of ad volumes’ share in the August-December period. Significantly, English channels received a lesser share of ads in August–December 2020 compared to the same period the year before, declining from 5 per cent to 3 per cent. Hindi channels received 29 per cent share in ad volumes in August –December 2020, compared to 30 per cent in August –December 2019.
While Tamil language got the largest share of regional ad volumes, Bengali channels got the next biggest chunk at 14 per cent. Within Tamil channels, it was the GEC (general entertainment channels) category that topped with 42 per cent share. In an interesting shift, Tamil News managed to attract a bigger share of ad volumes displacing Tamil Music from second place. While Tamil News got 24 per cent share of ad volumes, Tamil Music got only 17 per cent, a drop of five per cent from the year before.
Ad volumes per day for Tamil genres saw a maximum rise of 33 per cent during December 2020 compared to August 2020, said the report.
The average ad volumes per day for Bengali genres saw a maximum rise of 14 per cent during October compared to August. Among the top five advertisers of Bengali genres, Godrej Consumer Products and Colgate Palmolive India observed a positive rank shift, the report found.
