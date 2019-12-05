Tata Tea Chakra Gold unveils campaign for Tamil Nadu

In a bid to celebrate the Tamil pride, not only about the language but as a way of life, Tata Tea Chakra Gold has unveiled an exclusive campaign for Tamil Nadu.

“The campaign celebrates is a celebration of the very uniquely Tamilian code of life that is evident even in day-to-day situations,” said a company press release.

The film, conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, opens in a traditional meal area of a Tamil function where server, who is placing banana leaf in a certain direction, is stopped by his supervisor who shows the ‘right way’ of placing it. More such life illustrations follow showcasing the Tamil penchant for doing every little thing in a certain methodical way and the right manner.

The film ends with a scene where we see the same penchant for process being demonstrated by a young boy who copies his father in tying a 'veshti' around his waist, diligently.

Puneet Das, Vice President-India, Tata Global Beverages said, Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. The new campaign is about evoking the regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold made from a rigorous process enables consumers to make the perfect cup of tea.

The brand’s new campaign combines the logic of 'processes' and the emotion of ‘regional pride' with a touch of witty storytelling and relatable instances for every Tamilian.