Telangana district court opens its doors for migrant workers

A district judge of Sangareddy town in Telangana has opened the court premises to feed stranded migrant workers. The workers who are on their way back to the villages from Hyderabad after the nationwide lockdown, are stopping by the court for food and water, as per the Zee media report.

The initiative has been going on since Saturday, where Judge K Sai Rama Devi, Principal District Judge and Chairman opened the district court.

According to the judge, he got to know the plight of people walking all the way from Hyderabad and surrounding places to their homes in villages. He was told a migrant had fainted when he was walking from Hyderabad along with his children. When the judge got to know about the ordeal, he took the permission of Telangana state legal services authority Executive Chairman Justice MS Ramachandra Rao to use court premises to provide free lunch for all these poor people, as per Zee media report.

Meanwhile, Telangana has witnessed 11 patients being recovered from the infection. With an earlier discharge of a patient and another person succumbing to the virus, the State now has 58 active positive Covis-19 cases.

The State has registered 70 Covid-19 cases so far. “We have kept 25,937 people, all of them arrived from international destinations, under observations. Their quarantine period is going to end on April 7. They all are recovering and we hope that all of them will successfully be completing their quarantine period,” said Telangana’s Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.