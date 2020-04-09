TikTok video on coronavirus home remedy lands 2 families in hospital

The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
As many as 10 members of two families had been hospitalized after they followed the TikTok video on home remedies to keep oneself safe from the deadly coronavirus that has swept across the country. The families hailed from Andhra Pradesh’s Chitoor district, as per the report by The New Indian Express (TNIE).
Even after repeated advisories released by the State and Central health departments, the two families resorted to social media to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The families consumed a juice made of the seeds of Datura Stramonium on Tuesday believing that it would keep them from contracting the virus.
Sub-Inspector of Police Muni Swamy said TNIE: “The two families, comprising 10 people, had watched videos on TikTok which said drinking the juice of ummetha would keep coronavirus away.”
Moments after gulping the juice down, the families fell ill, and neighbours found them semi-conscious and took them the nearest hospital. All the 10 members were treated and later discharged in the evening.
After getting to know of the case, Chittoor District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah appealed to the public not to fall for rumours and follow “home remedies” that have not been verified by medical experts.
“As of now, there is no vaccine for Covid-19. Trials are still underway. Stay home, stay safe, and follow the preventive measures issued by the health department,” he said to TNIE.
Rumours on social media even claim that country arrack is an antidote to the virus.
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...