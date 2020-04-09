TikTok video on coronavirus home remedy lands 2 families in hospital

As many as 10 members of two families had been hospitalized after they followed the TikTok video on home remedies to keep oneself safe from the deadly coronavirus that has swept across the country. The families hailed from Andhra Pradesh’s Chitoor district, as per the report by The New Indian Express (TNIE).

Even after repeated advisories released by the State and Central health departments, the two families resorted to social media to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The families consumed a juice made of the seeds of Datura Stramonium on Tuesday believing that it would keep them from contracting the virus.

Sub-Inspector of Police Muni Swamy said TNIE: “The two families, comprising 10 people, had watched videos on TikTok which said drinking the juice of ummetha would keep coronavirus away.”

Moments after gulping the juice down, the families fell ill, and neighbours found them semi-conscious and took them the nearest hospital. All the 10 members were treated and later discharged in the evening.

After getting to know of the case, Chittoor District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah appealed to the public not to fall for rumours and follow “home remedies” that have not been verified by medical experts.

“As of now, there is no vaccine for Covid-19. Trials are still underway. Stay home, stay safe, and follow the preventive measures issued by the health department,” he said to TNIE.

Rumours on social media even claim that country arrack is an antidote to the virus.