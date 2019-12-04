Tourism drive: San Francisco aims to increase the length of travellers staying duration

Building environment models with multimodal data
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
San Francisco Travel Association is planning to focus on increasing the length of the stay of Indian visitors in San Francisco. For this, it aims to target the newer group of travellers.
“We look at the spending pattern of the travellers because we want to be environmentally sustainable destination. Our strategy is to have fewer travellers staying for longer duration. It is a sustainable form of tourism,” said Joe D' Alessandro, President and CEO, San Francisco Travel Association.
Average length of the stay for an Indian visitor in California is about 14 days. According to an estimate, on an average an Indian stays in San Francisco for a week, he added.
According to the figures provided by the association, around 2.06 lakh Indians travelled the destination in 2018 the number which is likely to reach 2.16 lakh travellers in 2019-- an increase of 5 per cent. In 2020, it is anticipating that the number would go up to 2.30 lakh.
“India is the seventh largest market for us in terms of total travellers. On the other hand, in terms of spending, it is the third largest market and in the coming two-three years it will become the second largest market after China,” said Alessandro.
Top markets for San Francisco are China, UK, Germany while in terms of expenditure China is ranked number 1 followed by UK and India.
San Francisco Travel is the city's official destination marketing organisation which promotes the destination for conventions, meetings, events and leisure travel.
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...