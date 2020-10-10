Unmarried men with low income and education level at higher risk of dying from Covid-19: Study

Let eye-health not remain a ‘Cinderella’ subject, post Covid-19
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
In a new study, researchers stated that men with low income, low level of education, unmarried, and being born in low-or-middle income countries, have a higher risk of dying from the coronavirus.
For the study, the researchers collected the data from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare on all registered deaths from Covid-19 in Sweden for adults aged 20 and older. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.
The author Sven Drefahl from Stockholm University in Sweden wrote in a statement: "We can show that there are independent effects of various separate risk factors that have been brought up in debates and news about Covid-19. All of these factors are accordingly individually associated with a strongly elevated risk of dying from Covid-19.”
Drefahl explained that those born abroad generally have lower fatality than people born in Sweden. This also applies when the research took income and level of education into account.
The study found that men had more than twice as high a risk of dying from Covid-19 than women. The study also noted that men have similar patterns for mortality from other diseases as well.
The authors wrote that unmarried men and women (including those never married, widows/widowers, and the divorced) had 1.5-2 times as high a risk of dying from Covid-19 as those who were married.
According to the researchers, men generally have a higher mortality rate. This also takes into account their disposition and lifestyle.
Study author Gunnar Andersson said in a statement: "The fact that people with little education or a low income have higher mortality may largely be due to lifestyle factors, including finances -- how much one can afford to prioritize one's health."
"Similarly, we can explain the elevated mortality from Covid-19 for these groups," he added.
The research team mentioned that previous studies have also shown that single and unmarried people have higher mortality from various diseases.
