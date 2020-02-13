Veteran actor Dharmendra to launch new restaurant ‘He-Man’ on Valentine’s Day

The He-Man of Bollywood, veteran actor-turned-politician Dharmendra, will be launching his second restaurant ‘He-Man’ on Valentine’s Day.

The Sholay actor took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday to announce his new venture and send an e-vite to his fans for the opening.

“Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “Garam Dharam Dhaba” now I’m announcing a first-ever Farm-to-Fork restaurant called “He Man”, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. love you all...your Dharam,” Dharmendra captioned the social media post.

He-Man, named after one of Dharmendra’s most beloved movie roles, is a farm-to-fork-themed restaurant. The actor has been hinting at the opening for quite some time, posting videos with farmers and fresh produce from his farm on the social media platform.

This is Dharmendra’s second venture as a restaurateur. The actor had forayed into the hospitality business with the opening of his first Dhaba franchise named ‘Garam Dharam.’

The actor had partnered with restaurateur Umang Tewari for Garam Dharam. Tewari owns multiple brands including The Vault Cafe and Cafe Out of the Box.

He-Man will open on Karnal Highway on February 14.