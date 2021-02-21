Website launched to revive interest in Andhranatyam, Perini

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
To revive interest and encourage the ancient Indian classical dance form of the Telugu speaking people – Andhranatyam, a website- andhranatyam.org, was launched at an online event attended by art and culture enthusiasts from across the globe.
Dr KV Ramana Chary, Advisor, Govt of Telangana, formally unveiled the website amidst eminent dance gurus of Andhranatyam and Perini.
Andhranatyam has a rich historical significance panning about 2000 years. Originally called Lasya Nartana and practised only by temple dancers, the Telugu people’s vibrant style is popularly called Andhranatyam. Besides temple dancing, courtesans were known as "Kalavantulu", and open-air performances for the general public known as kalapam constitute Andhranatyam.
The most vigorous proponent of this dance form has been the renowned guru Padmashri Bharata Kalaprapoorna Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna, the doyen of Andhranatyam and recreator of Perini SivaTandavam. He worked tirelessly to give the Telugu clan a style of dance that is distinct from Kuchipudi.
Marking the golden jubilee celebrations of the naming of Andhranatyam, a core group of Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna’s disciples came together to launch the website hosting the history and details of Andhranatyam and Perini.
Chary said Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna made an enormous contribution to Andhranatyam and Perini and is a doyen of these dance and Telugu cultures. The Telugus for generations will be indebted to him for his contribution to these forms and reviving them. The onus is now on Kala Krishna, his disciple, to take this tradition forward and popularise and promote it in both the Telugu states.
Nalinimohan Denduluri, Principal Conservator of Forest & Chief Secretary AP State Biodiversity Board, said, “happy to hear about this website being developed by the disciples of Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna on Andhranatyam. The need for a website was always felt to promote this wonderful tradition of Lasya dance form and appreciate the team for the initiative to preserve this art form. This will go a long way in helping the students, researchers and common people to understand the intricacies of this art form.”
