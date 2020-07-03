‘Will the coronavirus ever end?’, Indians turn to Google for answers on Covid-19

Indians have turned to the internet to find answers on Covid-19, from the latest development in finding a vaccine to treatment options.

The top trending coronavirus search in June was: “कोरोना समाचार / coronavirus news.” Searches for coronavirus news had spiked 3,450 per cent, according to the latest insights on Google Search trends.

Search for “vaccine for coronavirus latest update” was up by 1,350 per cent as per the report.

Indians are desperate for the pandemic to end suggested some of the most popular queries on the search engine. Among the top 10 queries to the pandemic were questions such as “Which mask is best for coronavirus?,” “How did New Zealand defeat coronavirus?,” “Is coronavirus weakening?,” “When vaccine for coronavirus in India?” and “Will the coronavirus ever end?”

People also searched Google for symptoms and treatment options for Covid-19, according to the search trends.

“Patanjali corona medicine”, “Global vaccine summit” and “Dexamethasone” were all breakout vaccine-related searches in June,” the report said.

Queries related to the coronavirus have been searched the most in Goa in June, followed by Delhi and Chandigarh.

“Related searches for vaccines remained elevated at more than five times the usual monthly thresholds, after reaching a record monthly peak in May,” it said.

However, coronavirus searches have overall dropped in Jue as compared to May. Coronavirus-centric searches have dropped 66 per cent from May but the search volume is double than that in February.