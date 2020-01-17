Wine to age fine this winter

The crushing season for wine grapes is just about to begin in Maharashtra and winemakers believe that the night temperature dipping to six degrees is just perfect for making good wines especially in areas around Nashik, the wine capital of India. The Vintage 2020 wines would be one of the best in recent years.

Chairman of Flamingo wines Jagadish Holkar told BusinessLine that winter usually lasts from December 15 to January 15, but this year the onset was delayed by 15 days which has produced a favourable climate for grape berries to set properly. There is no sudden drop in temperature but a gradual one, therefore the grapes vines have acclimatised to the winter very well, he said.

Holkar, who is also the former chairman of Indian Grape Processing Board said that the winter season has not been severe like dropping to one or two degrees around Nashik.

He said, temperatures up to six degrees will help the grapes berries and the wines upon maturation by 2021, will be of very good quality and characteristics.

Last year wineries across the country had processed about 25,000 tonnes of grapes and had produced about 16 million litres of wine. Maharashtra is the leading wine producer in the country, producing more than 60 per cent of the total wines.

Nashik, other than being the country’s onion capital, is the largest agriculture centre for growing table and wine variety grapes with a fully integrated wine and grape processing industry. The region’s variation between a high and low temperature during winter is such that it is most conducive for Cabernet Sauvignon, a grape variety, which is cultivated globally. It takes up to 185 days for the grapes to ripen, similar to other Cabernet Sauvignon regions of the world.

Wine expert and Managing Director of Tetrad Global Beverages Abhay Kewadkar said, in spite of the damage of about 20 per cent last year due to rains in Maharashtra, the crop is still in good condition and it creates room for making more premium wines. The production volume will dip but wine quality will be good. The wine business continues to grow in the state and the country. In the last five years it has notched a CAGR of seven per cent, he said.

Kewadkar was earlier the chief winemaker for Four Seasons Winery, which was owned by Diageo.