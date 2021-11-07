With average room rates rising, hospitality industry hopes to improve revenue streams

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The pandemic-hit Indian hospitality industry can hope to improve their revenue streams with the average room rates (ARRs) rising by at least 10-15 per cent compared to 2019.
Data shared by Online Travel Aggregator (OTA) EaseMyTrip showed that New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kolkata are the top destinations witnessing the highest jump in average room rates.
Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “The pandemic had halted the business temporarily but the demand has gone up significantly now,” hence hotels are making up for the losses incurred by them over the past 18 months.
He explained that higher vaccination rates is one of the motivators for the higher demand. “The festive season and occasions such as Diwali weekend has seen a jump of more than 50 per cent in terms of room bookings,” he added.
But where are people travelling to?
According to data from Ixigo, there has been a 15 per cent higher search rate for hotels in Jaipur over the previous year, whereas those who enjoy cold weather have searched for properties in Leh. These destinations have generated at least 81 per cent higher searches than the previous year.
Searches for Goa and Andaman have gone up by a whopping 55 per cent and 72 per cent, respectively.
An Ixigo spokesperson said, "Beach destinations are a favourite pick amongst travellers this Diwali. We have seen an increase of 55-60 per cent in search queries for beach destinations like Goa and Andaman for travel in the first week of November. Jaipur, Varanasi, Leh and Rishikesh are the other popular choices amongst travellers this year."
With air passenger traffic hitting record levels during the ongoing festive season, domestic airfares are also going through the roof. According to online travel aggregators, tariffs for Diwali week were 100 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic festival period in 2019.
However, the top-10 searched destinations didn’t see much difference over Diwali last year. Both years Varanasi and Jaipur held on to the first and second position, but the party hub Goa took over the third positions from Kerala this year which was on position fifth last year.
Other destinations which were a part of the top 10 in no particular order were Darjeeling, Ooty, Rishikesh, Udaipur, Andaman, Dharamshala, Leh and Jaisalmer.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...