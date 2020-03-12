With COVID-19 spreading swiftly, world leaders adopt namaste as a safe mode of greeting

The novel coronavirus has swept across the world within three months of its outbreak in China. The deadly virus has infected more than one lakh people and claimed more than 4,000 lives. Coronavirus has made people wary of their surroundings like never before. While people are taking precautions that include avoiding social gatherings, and carrying hand sanitizers, some prominent figures of the world have gone out beyond the normal ways to contain the virus.

No handshakes, only namaste!

Namaste, the Indian-style of greeting, has become quite popular among world leaders, as they try to avoid any physical contact.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Spain’s King and Queen with a namaste, replacing the traditional handshake.

Heir to the British throne Prince Charles also adopted the namaste-style greeting instead of handshakes earlier this week as he greeted guests at a Commonwealth event in London.

European public health authorities say people should avoid shaking hands to curb the spread of coronavirus, which can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, Reuters reported.

Thermal camera to keep the virus away

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is using a thermal camera in public to keep people suffering from fever or mild infection away, after the country confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

Erdogan had already restrained himself from shaking hands after the epidemic spread in West Asia, including Iran.

On Wednesday, Turkish authorities used a mobile thermal camera to monitor the crowd around Erdogan during his visit to Parliament. The camera could detect body heat and fevers. The practice will continue till the virus is contained, Bloomberg reported.

Airport look now includes Hazmat suit

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was seen wearing a hazmat suit, also known as decontamination suit, a pair of goggles, a face mask, and pink latex gloves while boarding a plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Go corona go!

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramdas Athavale held a vigil in Mumbai on Tuesday evening against the coronavirus epidemic with his Chinese counterpart. The leaders urged the deadly virus to go away from the world. The leaders chanted in unison: “Go corona go!”

Suggested keywords: coronavirus, Erdogan, Macron, Prince Charles, Ramdas Athavale, #gocorona