Wordle, the word game taking the internet by storm: Here’s all you need to know

Wordle, a daily word game has been creating quite a buzz on the internet.

Created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn based software engineer, Wordle is a no-frills online word game that can be accessed through a website. The word guessing game has recently gained massive popularity online.

Release for the world in October, the userbase for the game has increased from just around 90 people in November 2021 to over 3 lakh players at the beginning of January 2022, according to a New York Times report.

The creator

Wardle, the creator of the game was formerly a software engineer for Reddit and has created two collaborative social experiments on the site, called The Button and Place. According to the NYT report, Wardle created the game initially for his partner who loved word games. He named it Wordle as a word play on his last name.

How to play

The game’s rules are simple. Players get five letter word each day that they have to guess by the letter. They need to guess the letter by entering characters in boxes. Players can see the letters they got right or wrong through colour coding. For each right letter in the right place, the box will turn green, for a correct letter in the wrong position, the box will turn yellow. For incorrect letters that are not part of the day’s word, the box will show grey colour. Players have six tries to get the five-letter secret word of the day right.

Players have been loving the game, sharing their spoiler-free scores on Twitter after Wardle introduced a way allowing players to share their results online in mid-December 2021.

Users have been sharing their results on Twitter. Users can see how many guesses a player took, or the letters that they got wrong or right. Players can access only one puzzle a day. They must wait for the next day after finishing the day’s puzzle. There is no dedicated app for the game. The simple word guessing game can be played though a website.