Wordle, the word game taking the internet by storm: Here’s all you need to know

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Wordle, a daily word game has been creating quite a buzz on the internet.
Created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn based software engineer, Wordle is a no-frills online word game that can be accessed through a website. The word guessing game has recently gained massive popularity online.
Release for the world in October, the userbase for the game has increased from just around 90 people in November 2021 to over 3 lakh players at the beginning of January 2022, according to a New York Times report.
Wardle, the creator of the game was formerly a software engineer for Reddit and has created two collaborative social experiments on the site, called The Button and Place. According to the NYT report, Wardle created the game initially for his partner who loved word games. He named it Wordle as a word play on his last name.
The game’s rules are simple. Players get five letter word each day that they have to guess by the letter. They need to guess the letter by entering characters in boxes. Players can see the letters they got right or wrong through colour coding. For each right letter in the right place, the box will turn green, for a correct letter in the wrong position, the box will turn yellow. For incorrect letters that are not part of the day’s word, the box will show grey colour. Players have six tries to get the five-letter secret word of the day right.
Players have been loving the game, sharing their spoiler-free scores on Twitter after Wardle introduced a way allowing players to share their results online in mid-December 2021.
Users have been sharing their results on Twitter. Users can see how many guesses a player took, or the letters that they got wrong or right. Players can access only one puzzle a day. They must wait for the next day after finishing the day’s puzzle. There is no dedicated app for the game. The simple word guessing game can be played though a website.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...