Vijay Kumar’s 3-year term ends at NCDEX

Vijay Kumar completed his term as the Managing Director & CEO at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Saturday.
The appointment of the new MD and CEO of the Exchange, as per the regulatory guidelines, is underway and the related announcements will be made in due course of time, said the exchange.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had given him an extension of 3 months in January this year after completion of his stipulated 3 years tenure.
During his tenure, the Exchange had launched Options in Goods contracts, Index and Index based products.
Under his leadership, NCDEX upgraded its trading system and trading front-end to enhance trading experience. Farmers got special attention in the business strategy of the Exchange in these years with introduction of eNWR (electronic Negotiable Warehousing Receipt) and Options Familiarisation Program.
