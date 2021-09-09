Violence in Tripura: Yechury urges PM to intervene

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention to curb the violence against CPI(M) cadre and offices in Tripura allegedly led by BJP activists. Yechury said scores of offices of the CPI(M), including the state headquarters, were attacked by mobs of BJP men in a pre-planned fashion.
He said several of the party’s district and sub divisional offices were burnt down by the violent mob. “The most brazen attack was on the state committee office in Agartala. They have ransacked the ground and first floors of the office, burnt two office cars and broken the bust of Dasarath Deb, a revered leader of the people of Tripura,” he said.
He said in the letter that the manner in which the attacks took place makes it clear that the State is grossly failing in discharging its constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order and trampling on the rights of the opposition to organise political activities in a peaceful manner.
“The failure of the police, if not connivance, to check the violence and book the culprits makes it imperative that the Central Government act to enforce the Constitutional principles,” Yechury alleged.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...