Violence in Tripura: Yechury urges PM to intervene

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention to curb the violence against CPI(M) cadre and offices in Tripura allegedly led by BJP activists. Yechury said scores of offices of the CPI(M), including the state headquarters, were attacked by mobs of BJP men in a pre-planned fashion.

He said several of the party’s district and sub divisional offices were burnt down by the violent mob. “The most brazen attack was on the state committee office in Agartala. They have ransacked the ground and first floors of the office, burnt two office cars and broken the bust of Dasarath Deb, a revered leader of the people of Tripura,” he said.

He said in the letter that the manner in which the attacks took place makes it clear that the State is grossly failing in discharging its constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order and trampling on the rights of the opposition to organise political activities in a peaceful manner.

“The failure of the police, if not connivance, to check the violence and book the culprits makes it imperative that the Central Government act to enforce the Constitutional principles,” Yechury alleged.