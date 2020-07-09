Virologist Lipkin’s 'medical intelligence' initiative prepares for the next pandemic

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
It is not the last, or the worst, says virologist Dr Ian Lipkin, of the novel coronavirus that has dealt a massive human and economic cost on countries.
Lipkin has become a familiar name in the non-scientific world as well because of his role as scientific-advisor to the film “Contagion”, that has been downloaded more now than when it was released, he said, delivering the Third Yusuf Hamied Distinguished Lecture hosted by Columbia Global Centres (Mumbai) and the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.
Talking about the many unknown viruses out there, he said, Covid was a “drop in the bucket”. And from a death and destruction standpoint, it would “dwarf” all that is known till date.
For that very reason, the world needs to be prepared for the next pandemic-creating virus or bacteria, he said, outlining the public-health-oriented initiative he heads called GIDEoN (Global Infectious Disease Epidemiology Network). It involved gathering data from across countries, sharing it and facilitating clinical trials and vaccine development, he explained.
It was to try and understand what is happening where, a “medical intelligence“ of sorts, he said, responding to a query from BusinessLine on how the initiative would differ from CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations). CEPI plays an important role and helps the world develop vaccines, Gideon will work with CEPI, he said. Lipkin is the John Snow Professor of Epidemiology and Director for the Center of Infection and Immunity with the Columbia Mailman School.
Pointing to why the world was going to see more health crises, Lipkin said, climate change was a huge factor, besides reducing habitats and changing temperatures that make it conducive for diseases to spread. In a connected world of air travel, meat products and a legal and illegal trade of wildlife, he said, “anything that emerges anywhere in the world is a threat to the entire world.”
Lipkin, who’s been associated with India since 1995, said GIDEoN was looking for a partner in India, as well. GIDEoN got an initial funding from Jeffrey Skoll, the first president of eBay, he said, who incidentally had also supported the film ‘Contagion.’
Fielding queries on the World Health Organisation’s approach to China, he said, WHO was in a “challenging” position as it had to be invited to a country to get a ground report. In fact, the virus had surprised most in the scientific community, said Lipkin, who had been to China in January. In a matter of weeks the situation had changed from a virus that did not transmit between humans to one that did, he recounted. In such situations, he explained, GIDEoN would be able to visit a country and work with people across the table and not be seen as a threat.
India had not done well on the testing front, but then few others have, he said, pointing to the few good examples of South Korea and Germany, for example. The situation in India is “devastating”, he said, pointing to a similar reality in New York where healthcare workers were under tremendous pressure. Unlike China, that was able to effect a complete lockdown, countries like India and the US, being democracies faced a tougher situation, he observed.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...