Virtual meet on entrepreneurial ecosystem promotion in coastal Karnataka

A virtual meet on ‘Promoting entrepreneurial ecosystem in coastal Karnataka’ will be held on February 12.

This meet is jointly organised by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE); Mangalore University; National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal; Nitte (Deemed to be University); and CII Mangaluru Chapter.

A press statement said that the coastal Karnataka region is known for education, strong cultural environment, and several industries emerging from the region. The region has several STEP/incubators supported by several departments of Central and State governments. Considering the several initiatives by Central government such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, NEP (National Education Policy), STIP (Science, Technology and Innovation Policy), and NISP (National Innovation and Startup Policy), it has been planned to have a virtual meet of relevant stakeholders on promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in coastal Karnataka, it said.

TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, will deliver the keynote address.

Quoting Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, there is a necessity to develop the region as an emerging hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the global map. The virtual meet’s broad objectives are strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the regional, industry-institute interaction/networking at the regional level, organising annual entrepreneurship/tech summits, communication between stakeholders and society about innovation and entrepreneurship developments, he said.

The release said that the programme is supported by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Biotechnology Industry Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, the Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology of Karnataka, and Indian STEP and Business Incubator Association (ISBA).