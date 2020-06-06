We will bring down Covid-19 cases in Chennai: TN Chief Secretary

Despite a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Chennai in the last few days, the virus has not spread much in the city, said Chief Secretary K Shanmugham.

Out of the 29,000 streets in Chennai, only in 4,400 streets there are Covid19 positive cases; and of that the number of positive cases are more only in around 1,000 streets. There are one or two cases in other 3,300 plus streets, he said while speaking at Luminous Tamil Nadu - A Digital Conclave on “Becoming the Numero Uno State under the New Normal” organised by CII.

For the second consecutive day on Friday, Chennai reported over 1,000 cases with 1,116 to take the total number of positive cases in the city to 19,826. However, 10,210 persons have recovered to leave the number of active cases in the city to 9,437, says government data.

“We thought of going out of the containment zones to tap the symptomatic cases to contain the virus spread. Large number of such cases have been brought under testing. This is one of the reasons why the number of cases have been going up in the city,” he said.

“There is enough scope for us to contain the disease in the containment areas. In fact, there are more than 800 streets where the cases were noticed but is now free from the disease in the last 14-15 days. These are indications that we are able to work with a commitment with a multi-pronged approach adopted now, and bring down the spread of virus,” said Shanmugham.

"You need not worry about the spike. We will bring it down. You focus more on business activities but with due care and caution,” he told the industrialists.