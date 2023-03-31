The Tamil Nadu government has made wearing face masks mandatory at all government hospitals across the State from Saturday owing to an increase in Covid-19 positive cases.

Doctors, nurses, medical staff, patients, and visitors have been asked to ensure 100 per cent compliance at around 11,300 health facilities because infection initially started in hospitals, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

"So, as a precaution, we have made wearing face masks compulsory from April 1," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said though the infection spread has not escalated, it has become essential to exercise precaution. "We should ensure that we wear face masks to protect ourselves. At present, Omicron sub-variants, XBB and BA.2, are in circulation not only in Tamil Nadu but also in India and other parts of the world," he said.

Passengers arriving from other countries are randomly screened upon their arrival at the airports in the State. During the last 24 hours, 123 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in TN, he said.

