Western Australia requires an additional 5,000 doctors and nurses by 2033 and the government is looking at recruiting additional healthcare workers as a key priority, said Amber-Jade Sanderson, the visiting Australian Minister for Health and Mental Health.

Also read: Kerala leads India’s healthcare talent migration to MENA; demand for male nurses rising: Report

Experienced professionals in nursing and midwifery, medical, allied health and dentistry are being sought to support Western Australia’s workforce across both the public and private sector, he said while addressing a health skilling symposium organised in association with Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC) at Thiruvananthapuram.

The Western Australian government is on a mission to Kerala to showcase the country as a destination for healthcare workers and students. The Minister also addressed nurses, registered nurses and nursing faculties to highlight healthcare employment opportunities in Western Australia.

He also engaged in bilateral meetings with V.Sivankutty, Kerala Education Minister and Veena George, the State Health Minister.

The delegation also participated in numerous engagements, featuring representatives from industries including health and life sciences, medical technology, digital health and medical device companies, biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Western Australia has a thriving health and medical life sciences sector, with substantial advancements in healthcare and a burgeoning pipeline of innovative companies. The State’s ecosystem had witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with 21 medical research institutes and foundations, 244 companies, and a workforce of 24,000 people actively contributing to the sector’s expansion.

To support skilled migrant workers, the Department of Training and Workforce Development initiated the $4.25 million Skilled Migrant Job Connect Programme, offering incentives to internationally qualified health professionals.

Also read: Western Australia’s medical and life sciences firms keen on collaborative opportunities in TN

Minister Sanderson also emphasised upon the significance of building robust ties between Western Australia and India, envisioning a future of continuous talent exchange, trade and investment opportunities. With a substantial Indian diaspora in Australia, exceeding 7,10,000 individuals, the potential for collaboration and growth was immense, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit