WHO designates 2021 as international year of health and care workers

The year 2021 has been “unanimously” designated as the international year of the health and care workers, a note from the World Health Organisation said.

Recognising the dedication and sacrifice of the millions of health and care workers at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic, member states at the resumed virtual 73rd World Health Assembly dedicated the coming year to the HCWs. The year 2020 is that of the nurse and the midwife. ‘

Member States and non-state actors in unison spoke of the critical role of health and care workers in ensuring our health and prosperity, the note said.

Citing an earlier address by Princess Muna of Jordan, the note said, she “reminded us that applause without action is no longer acceptable and urged member States to invest in health, health systems and health and care workers.”

Jim Campbell, Director of the Health Workforce Department at WHO added, “Today’s decision gives clear direction on consensus and the necessary actions on the health and care workforce. WHO urges all Member States, International Financing Institutions, Global Health Initiatives and partners to invest in health workforce readiness, education and learning to manage the pandemic, maintain health services and prepare for a Covid-19 vaccine”.