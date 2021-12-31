Why Maharashtra politicos are being dubbed as Covid-19 spreaders?

Many prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, former Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and others attended the wedding ceremony of BJP leader Shivaji Kardile’s son in Ahmednagar on Wednesday. The ceremony took place in the presence of a massive crowd and on Thursday Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil tweeted that his Covid-19 test is positive and those who were in his contact should go for a Covid-19 test.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule earlier this week attended NCP State Minister Jayant Patil's son's marriage and BJP leader Harshavardhan Patil's daughter's marriage to late Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson. Sule on Wednesday declared that she and her husband tested Covid-19 positive. Harshavardhan Patil himself is Covid-19 positive. Interestingly, no leader was wearing a mask during any of these ceremonies, according to visuals.

Members of Uddhav Thackeray ministry, including Balasaheb Thorat, Varsha Gaikwad, and Prajakt Tanpure have tested Covid-19 positive. These leaders not only attended public functions, but also were present in the State Legislature sessions.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who attended the wedding ceremony of Shiv Sena MLA Udaysingh Rajput’s son in Nashik on Wednesday, asked that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not wearing a mask, why should other leaders wear it. “He is the nation’s leader. I follow Modi,” said Raut. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar speaking to reporters said that dates for many wedding ceremonies were finalised before the surge in Covid-19 patients and leaders have to respect the sentiments of those who invited them for the ceremonies.

Covid-19 spread

Maharashtra has a total of 450 patients infected with the Omicron variant and 18,217 active Covid-19 cases. The number is rapidly rising since the last week. On late Thursday night, the State government issued new orders to impose restrictions on public gatherings. In case of weddings, the maximum number of attendees should be restricted to 50 persons. Also, the number of attendees should be restricted to 50 in social, cultural, political, or religious programmes.

“These rules are for common people and not for leaders. Police take action against common people if rules are flouted, but who is going to take action against politicians who are spreading Covid-19?” asked Pune based AV Bhosale who is going to get married in January second week. He said that the rule should be the same for all and politicians who have behaved irresponsibly must face action.

“These big people don’t have a problem even if they test Covid positive. They have all facilities and don’t have to struggle to get a bed and oxygen. But what about us?” asks Vishwas Jogdand, a daily wage labourer.

Maharashtra politicos might not have the answer to Vishwas’ question and thousands like him are worried about the spread of Covid-19 and its consequences.