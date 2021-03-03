Why wells in Satara are full of petrol

Some farmers in Saswad village in Satara district were surprised to see the changing colour of water in wells and were shocked when they realised that the wells were full of petrol. The jowar and other crops which get water from these wells were damaged and fish and birds found dead.

The smell of petrol was all over the area but no one was able to understand what was happening. Finally, the Satara police detected that unidentified people had holed the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pipeline to siphon petrol.

With petrol prices soaring, thieves took away petrol from the company’s pipeline but at the same time filled the wells with petrol that percolated into the area. There is water scarcity in many villages in the locality and now with petrol in wells, villagers are finding it difficult to get drinking water and also to water the crop standing in the fields.

According to reports, there was about 4-inch layer of petrol in wells and the administration is taking out petrol using pumps and tankers. The area has been sealed.

“There was an attempt of theft and 2000 litre petrol spill over the area. The police is probing the matter and no arrests have been made yet,” Satara Superintendent of Police AjayKumar Bansal told BusinessLine.

HPCL takes petrol to its depot using pipelines and the Mumba-Solapur line passes through the Satara area. Unidentified people drilled the pipe in a remote area surrounded by hillocks and fields.

HPLC personnel, who registered the FIR told BusinessLine, that on February 23 the company got an alarm through the system about the breach in the supply and company officials immediately reached the spot. By the time petrol had spread all over the area.

However, farmers came to know about it only yesterday. Though the FIR was filed last month the incident was not revealed to the media or public. The HPCL official said that the company had repaired the pipeline.