With better focus & approach, Bengaluru is seeing turnaround in tackling Covid

With a more focussed approach to cut down case fatality rate in BBMP areas, officials have managed to bring it down to 0.9 per cent in the last week and positivity rate to about 10 per cent.

“Case fatality rate in BBMP was 0.9 per cent last week. This meets the target set by the Central government making it less than 1 per cent. But we will strive to reduce even more,” said Munish Moudgil, Karnataka Covid-19 War Room in-charge.

He further said “On the contact tracing front too, BBMP has made rapid strides since beginning of July, contact tracing has become about 10 times in terms of contacts per patient.”

On Tuesday, state’s Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar reviewed the progress made by BBMP in tackling Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing details of the meet, Moudgil said fatality rate and death per million in BBMP case per million (last 15 days) stood at Bengaluru rural 2,093 and Bengaluru Urban 5,405, while case fatality rate stood at 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively and death per million (last 15 days) is 13.1 percent and 50.1 percent respectively.

On Covid cases doubling rate, the daily compound growth rate in the last 15 days stood at 2.5 percent in Bengaluru rural and Bengaluru Urban. Days to double (last 5 days) was 23 and 29 days respectively.

According to Moudgil, in BBMP areas about 25,000 tests per day are being conducted now. In the beginning of July only 4,000 tests per day were being conducted.

“Home Quarantine visit, it is touching 90 per cent in most zones of BBMP and this was about 23 per cent at the start of July. On the whole, the story of BBMP is that of a turnaround by all round efforts by all,” said Moudgil.

New Cases in State

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 9,058 cases taking the total number of cases to 3,51,481. Of the total cases, 90,999 are active cases.

A total of 135 deaths were reported today taking the total death toll to 5,837. On the discharge front, the day saw 5,159 cases, now total discharges stood at 2,54,626. Patients in ICU are 762.

Bengaluru

While Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead the districts in the state with 2,967 new cases and 40 deaths. The total positive cases in the city stood at 1,32,092 and active cases were 38,906. On the discharge front, the city reported 1,137 cases and so far 91,180 people have been discharged.