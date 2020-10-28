Women Startup Summit 2020 gain key focus in KSUM initiative

As Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) began its six-day programme that aims to boost female presence in entrepreneurial ventures, the October 31 ‘Women Startup Summit 2020’ gained key focus as a culminating event providing tips for success in businesses.

The month-end summit will feature speeches by corporate captains, marking the highlight of the KSUM initiative that is part of the state government’s dynamic measures to promote women-led industry ventures.

Registrations for the October 31 event, which is part of KSUM-led programmes such as She Loves Tech, Why Hack - Hackathon, WE Start Bootcamp, EDP and Investor Café, can be made at https://startupmission.in/womensummit/ .

The summit, which features a startup competition named ‘She Loves Tech India 2020’, is being co-organised by Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of Confederation of Indian Industry.

The programme began with a Hackathon Orientation. Titled ‘InnovatHer’, it was led by KSUM, ICFOSS and TCS. Subsequently, Anterprise Network co-founder Robert Lobo led a session on ‘Decoding Investor Mindset’. This was followed by ‘She Loves Tech India 2020’ a pitch workshop for startups.

Going ahead, the programme will announce the winners of She Loves Tech India 2020, Best Inclusive Incubator, Best Inclusive Startup and Best inclusive IEDC. It will showcase the National Grand Challenge featuring startups with women founders/products positively impacting the lives of women shortlisted from the ‘She Loves Tech India 2020’.

A boot camp for women freelancers began even as Deloitte Director (Valuations) Kapil Bellubi carried out a session ‘Valuation For Startups’. There will be an Investor Café, which is a pre-registered one-to-one meet between investors and startups.

KSUM is the state government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.