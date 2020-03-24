News

Working to ensure no disruption in supply of fuel and steel: Pradhan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Steel -

Public sector enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel are working to ensure that there are no disruptions amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Minister for Petroleum and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, working from home today, conducted a video conference with the CMDs of all PSUs of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel. He reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products in the country, operation of refineries, terminals and steel plants, and also reviewed the safety measures being taken for the employees and their families, an official statement said.

In a statement, Pradhan said, “We are working to ensure that supplies of essential products is not disrupted, while ensuring the safety of our team members.”

