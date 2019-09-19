3-day consumer electronics expo begins in China

To provide a glimpse of futuristic technologies and market trends for smart home products, CE China, a global IFA event, brings together major international brands and leading Asian retailers to exhibit their new consumer electronics products and home appliances.

The three-day expo CE China 2019, organised by the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics IFA, was jointly opened on Thursday by Gao Yuyue, Deputy Secretary, Guangzhou Municipal Government, Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director and CE China Chairman, and Orient Zhu, Vice-President of IDG Asia.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Heithecker said: “Nowadays, the key driver of innovation is not a single company, nor a country. It’s the way how the industry develops products. I call this co-innovation.”

Underling the importance of co-innovation of products, he said: “Co-innovation is when people from different industries, companies and nations bring their approach and thinking to a problem, and inspire each other to solve it.”

Leading consumer electronics majors such as Haier, Huawei, Toshiba, Konka, Skyworth and others are showcasing their intelligent home appliances products like the smart living room, smart kitchen, sweeping robots, HD set-top boxes, electric ovens and CCTV cameras etc.

Heithecker further explained that CE China brings the successful concept of IFA to China and the pan-Asian market: “We bring together international brands, retailers from across Asia and consumers, to make CE China the most efficient platform for building and extending business relations.”

This year, India’s leading retail stores and online platforms like Crome – Infiniti Retail (India), Kohinoor Electronics have also participated at the expo.

“CE China gives exposure to Indian customers to the latest in augmented and virtual reality, automobile and consumer electronics. It also gives insights on the current behaviour of the offline as well as online channel,” Srikanth Raveendran, Manager – Own Label & Exclusive Brands, Croma, told BusinessLine.

The expo, for the first time, hosted pavilions on virtual and augmented reality as well as on new mobility, including electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

Also German brands Sennheiser, Gfk and others have made their debut at the show.

(The writer is in Guangzhou at the invitation of CE China)