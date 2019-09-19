3-day consumer electronics expo begins in China

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
To provide a glimpse of futuristic technologies and market trends for smart home products, CE China, a global IFA event, brings together major international brands and leading Asian retailers to exhibit their new consumer electronics products and home appliances.
The three-day expo CE China 2019, organised by the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics IFA, was jointly opened on Thursday by Gao Yuyue, Deputy Secretary, Guangzhou Municipal Government, Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director and CE China Chairman, and Orient Zhu, Vice-President of IDG Asia.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Heithecker said: “Nowadays, the key driver of innovation is not a single company, nor a country. It’s the way how the industry develops products. I call this co-innovation.”
Underling the importance of co-innovation of products, he said: “Co-innovation is when people from different industries, companies and nations bring their approach and thinking to a problem, and inspire each other to solve it.”
Leading consumer electronics majors such as Haier, Huawei, Toshiba, Konka, Skyworth and others are showcasing their intelligent home appliances products like the smart living room, smart kitchen, sweeping robots, HD set-top boxes, electric ovens and CCTV cameras etc.
Heithecker further explained that CE China brings the successful concept of IFA to China and the pan-Asian market: “We bring together international brands, retailers from across Asia and consumers, to make CE China the most efficient platform for building and extending business relations.”
This year, India’s leading retail stores and online platforms like Crome – Infiniti Retail (India), Kohinoor Electronics have also participated at the expo.
“CE China gives exposure to Indian customers to the latest in augmented and virtual reality, automobile and consumer electronics. It also gives insights on the current behaviour of the offline as well as online channel,” Srikanth Raveendran, Manager – Own Label & Exclusive Brands, Croma, told BusinessLine.
The expo, for the first time, hosted pavilions on virtual and augmented reality as well as on new mobility, including electric vehicles and autonomous driving.
Also German brands Sennheiser, Gfk and others have made their debut at the show.
(The writer is in Guangzhou at the invitation of CE China)
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports