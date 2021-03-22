Almost half of frontline health workers in US yet to receive Covid-19 vaccine

Almost half of the frontline health workers in the US remain uninoculated against Covid-19, even as more than one in five Americans have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

According to a report by Kaiser Family Foundation, only 52 per cent of all health workers stated that they have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This means that 48 per cent of health workers, including doctors, nurses, housekeepers and home health aides, continue to work on the frontline, entirely unprotected from Covid-19, the survey report stated.

For the study, the researchers surveyed over 1,300 healthcare workers whose jobs expose them to patients or bodily fluids, putting them at higher risk than others of contracting Covid-19.

Side-effect apprehension

The survey also revealed that among those healthcare workers who remain unvaccinated, 12 per cent said they were yet to decide if they would like to receive the vaccine jab.

Another 18 per cent noted that they did not plan on getting administered with the Covid-19 vaccine, citing concerns over side-effects.