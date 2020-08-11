Apple, Amazon among tech firms that join against Trump’s visa ban move

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
Several largest tech companies — including Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft — are the latest to join the court battle against President Donald Trump’s ban on new visas for temporary foreign workers.
The group asked a court Monday to be allowed to add the industry’s voice to a lawsuit opposing the ban, saying it was causing irreparable harm on businesses and the nation’s economy.
Trump issued a proclamation on June 22 that suspends a host of non-immigrant visa programmes, including H-1B visas for high-skill specialty occupations, H-2B visas for nona-gricultural workers, and L-1 visas for intra-company transfers.
Among the other tech companies seeking weigh into the federal court case in Oakland, California, are Adobe Inc., GitHub Inc. Intel Corp, and Microsoft Corp. The 52 companies separately filed a similar request in a challenge to Trump’s actions pending in Washington.
The President’s suspension of non-immigrant visa programs, supposedly to protect American workers, actually harms those workers, their employers, and the economy, the group said in its friend-of-the-court filing. Rather than shielding domestic workers from the threat of foreign competition, the proclamation all but ensures that firms will need to hire abroad to fill highly-skilled positions, for which the domestic demand far exceeds the available supply of workers.
Separately, Google, Spotify USA Inc. and Bloomberg LP submitted a request to add their support for a court order blocking Trumps policy.
Industry associations, including the US Chamber of Commerce, sued last month to block Trump’s policy. On Friday, 22 States and the District of Columbia filed a brief opposing the administrations position in the Washington case.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
The stock of Hindalco Industries registered fresh five-months high of ₹179 yesterday and it remains above the ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...