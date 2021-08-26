World

Area around Kabul airport ‘incredibly crowded’: Western diplomat

Reuters Kabul | Updated on August 26, 2021

People from Kabul and other provinces wait behind the Hamid Karzai International Airport gate as they attempt to enter the airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 25   -  VIA REUTERS

Says evacuation flights will increase on Thursday after a day’s slowdown

Huge crowds continued to throng the gates of Kabul airport despite warnings by the US and its allies of possible attacks by Islamic State militants, a Western diplomat at the airport said on Thursday.

The diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said an estimated 1,500 US passport or visa holders were still trying to enter the airport. He said evacuation flights will pick up on Thursday after slowing down on Wednesday.

Published on August 26, 2021

