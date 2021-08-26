Area around Kabul airport ‘incredibly crowded’: Western diplomat

Huge crowds continued to throng the gates of Kabul airport despite warnings by the US and its allies of possible attacks by Islamic State militants, a Western diplomat at the airport said on Thursday.

The diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said an estimated 1,500 US passport or visa holders were still trying to enter the airport. He said evacuation flights will pick up on Thursday after slowing down on Wednesday.