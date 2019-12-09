Boris Johnson in the lead as UK election campaign enters final days

Capsules
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
With four days until the United Kingdom (UK) goes to the polls in a general election that will determine its relationship with the European Union (UK), polls suggest that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority -- unless Brexit opponents can find a way to coordinate votes against him.
Polls in the Sunday newspapers all put Johnson’ s Conservatives in the lead. There were some signs that Jeremy Corbyn’ s opposition Labour Party was closing the gap, but not by enough yet to keep the Conservatives out of power.
“No one can rule out a surprise, especially after the surprise of 2017, but on the face of it, Johnson is headed for victory. There is a spread in the polling, but its between polls that show Johnson getting a big majority, polls that show a medium majority and polls showing its touch-and-go for a majority,” , said Anthony Wells of polling firm YouGov.
If opponents of Brexit manage to persuade people to vote tactically for the candidate most likely to defeat the Conservatives. But that has become more difficult because in tight races, its not always clear which party has the best chance of beating the Conservatives.
That is far from being Labours only problem. Treasury spokesman John McDonnell acknowledged on national television that the emergence of a strain of anti-Semitism in the party under Corbyn’ s leadership was hurting the party in the election. “ I worry that this has had its effect,” he said.
Johnson strove to brush off issues about his Brexit deal, denying that products travelling between Northern Ireland and Great Britain would need to undergo inspections. There wont be checks, he told Sky News. There is no question of there being checks on goods.
The UK Prime Minister’ s campaign message of the final weekend was that he will curtail immigration. But the details of his Australian-style points-based immigration system suggest its workings will change little from the UK’s existing points-based system. Both involve offering a smooth pathway into the country to the highly skilled and the rich and a route to citizenship for those who have skills that are needed.
The new plan expands an existing third route for temporary unskilled workers, which is currently restricted because its easy for employers to get unskilled workers from the EU.
Labour meanwhile said it would introduce free care for all elderly people. This is an increasing problem in the UK, but one that parties have struggled to solve as costs of looking after the ageing population rise.
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State for Shipping(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers ...
Both past research and new evidence point to the ill effects on populations
The rupee (INR) managed to hold onto the support at 71.4 even though it faced some pressure against the dollar ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
Both the Nifty and the Sensex have begun to decline; investors should tread with caution
Tax rates governing the instruments can be quite diverse at all the three stages — at the time of investment, ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...