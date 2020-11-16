Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with Covid-positive MP

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after a meeting with a Member of Parliament who later tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street said.
Also read: UK PM Boris Johnson announces four-week lockdown in England as UK cases surpass 1 million
Johnson had been notified by the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace that he came in contact of someone who has tested positive and he must self-isolate, the prime minister’s spokesperson said on Sunday.
The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating. He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Britain makes no exceptions, even for royal family and PM
“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19,” the spokesperson added.
Johnson spent three nights in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in April after testing positive for Covid-19.
Under the NHS Test and Trace rules, his self-isolation should run for 10 days and end on November 26.
Johnson had a meeting lasting about 35 minutes with some MPs at his office in 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning, including Lee Anderson — the MP for Ashfield in the East Midlands region of England.
Anderson later developed symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 and posted on his Facebook page to say he was self-isolating.
On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well. We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning, said the Conservative Party MP.
My wife and I both tested positive. I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good, he said.
