Britain’s PM pledges to donate surplus Covid-19 vaccine to poorer nations

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to donate the surplus of coronavirus vaccine to poorer nations, BBC reported.
Johnson announced the decision at a virtual G7 meeting on Friday. He also urged the comparatively richer nations to support a 100-day target for the development of new vaccines for future diseases.
This comes as the UK has ordered over 400 million doses of various Covid-19 vaccines for inoculation. The government is speculating that they will be left with a large stock of vaccines after inoculating all adults.
The decision regarding the distribution of the surplus vaccine will be taken later this year. The ministers will examine the supply chain and may also take a decision on whether a booster shot is required during the onset of autumn.
Addressing his G7 counterparts, the UK PM revealed: "Science is finally getting the upper hand on Covid. Around the world [we need to] make sure everyone gets the vaccines that they need so that the whole world can come through this pandemic together."
"There is no point in us vaccinating our individual populations - we've got to make sure the whole world is vaccinated because this is a global pandemic and it's no use one country being far ahead of another, we've got to move together,” he added.
He further said that he wanted to "ensure that we distribute vaccines at a cost around the world - make sure everybody gets the vaccines that they need so that the whole world can come through this pandemic together."
According to the UK government’s official release, the G7 leaders issued a statement committing to "intensify cooperation on the health response to Covid-19" post-meeting.
They echoed the group's support for "affordable and equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, reflecting the role of extensive immunisation as a global public good.
