Canada approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids

Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size Covid-19 shot on Friday.

Health Canada authorised the shots for children aged 5 to 11. And as in the US, the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

The government agency said the vaccine is 90.7 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age outweigh the risks,” Health Canada said in a statement.

In the US, the White House said on Wednesday that about 10 per cent of eligible children aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine since the US approval for their age group two weeks ago.