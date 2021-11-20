World

Canada approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids

PTI Halifax | Updated on November 20, 2021

Doses will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults

Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size Covid-19 shot on Friday.

Health Canada authorised the shots for children aged 5 to 11. And as in the US, the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

The government agency said the vaccine is 90.7 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age outweigh the risks,” Health Canada said in a statement.

Also see: Vaccine for kids unlikely this year as govt seeks more data

In the US, the White House said on Wednesday that about 10 per cent of eligible children aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine since the US approval for their age group two weeks ago.

Published on November 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like