China was biggest jailer of journalists in 2019: Committee to Protect Journalists

MSI GF63 8RD: A gaming laptop that fits your bill
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
China surpassed Turkey to become the biggest jailer of journalists in the world this year, according to a press watchdog group, as Chinese President Xi Jinping steps up efforts to control the media
China was holding at least 48 journalists for reasons related to their work, one more than in 2018, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a report on Wednesday. The groups database shows seven of those were arrested this year, including Australian writer Yang Hengjun, and that China has tightened its iron grip on the press.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing Wednesday that she could not confirm the number of detained journalists, but said that no one is above the law, whether they are reporters or civil servants.
Turkeys jailing of 47 journalists put it second on the groups list. Protests in West Asia also led to a rise in the number of journalists being locked up in that region, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
The CPJ said that 98 per cent of jailed journalists around the world were locals covering their own country, and that politics, human rights and corruption coverage was most likely to get reporters in trouble.
At least 250 journalists were incarcerated for their work around the world this year, down slightly from 255 last year, according to the committees annual global survey. After China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the biggest jailers are Eritrea, Vietnam and Iran.
The number of journalists charged with reporting false news rose to 30 from 28 last year, with Egypt leading the way under President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. That was compared to one journalist jailed for the charge of fake news in 2012, when press freedom group started tracking the trend. Countries including Russia and Singapore have enacted laws criminalizing the publication of fake news in the past year, according to the report.
It was the first time in four years that Turkey was not the world’s top journalist-jailer, although the reduction in the number of prisoners under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not signal an improved situation for the press, the group said.
In China, the worlds most populous country, the report cited the recent case of Sophia Huang Xueqin, a freelancer who had been an investigative journalist for Chinese media. She was detained in October after writing about marching with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on her blog.
The charges against her include picking quarrels and provoking trouble, a common allegation against critics of the ruling Communist Party, the report said.
Dozens more have been arrested in relation to a crackdown in Chinas western region of Xinjiang, including Ilham Tohti, according to the committee. Tohti is an economist serving a life sentence on separatism charges, and was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament earlier this year.
Hua, the foreign ministry spokeswoman, did not address the condition of local reporters in her response to questions about the report Wednesday.
You said 48 journalists were detained? I wonder if you were talking about Chinese or foreign journalists? she said. Nearly 600 foreign journalists are leading a happy life here in China.
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...