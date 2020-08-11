Covid-19: New Zealand reports four new cases after 102 days without transmission

Exit co-ops, enter farmer producer cooperatives
New Zeland has reporter four new cases of Covid-19 after 102 days without community transmission. The prime minister, Jacinda Ardern announced at a late-night press conference.
“We have four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one family acquired from an unknown source. The index case is a person in their 50s who lives in South Auckland. They were swabbed yesterday & the swab was processed twice. A 2nd swab has been taken today confirms the positive result” the New Zealand government tweeted from its official account.
There are currently 22 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, with the total number of cases being 1,220.
The person has no overseas travel history. Four out of the family of six have tested positive. They had no known link isolation facilities for returning travellers and had not visited the country’s borders, where all recorded cases have been registered.
All close contacts of the person will be isolated for 14 days regardless of the result, the government further said.
Ardern further announced that they would be tracing the case to its origin. New Zeland’s largest city Auckland, meanwhile, would be placed in a restrictive phase of lockdown for three days.
New Zealand on Sunday had marked 100 days since the last case of community transmission of Covid-19 was recorded.
“Achieving 100 days without community transmission is a significant milestone, however, as we all know, we can’t afford to be complacent,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield had said in an official release.
