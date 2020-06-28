World

Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows promising results in human trials, says Chinese firm

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 28, 2020 Published on June 28, 2020

China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said on Sunday that early human trials of its second Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown promising results suggesting that it could be safe and effective, Reuters reported.

CNBG, an affiliate of the state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) had developed units of two potential Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

The two shots developed by CNBG had previously been tested with 2,000 volunteers in phase I and II trials conducted in China. One of the vaccines had been declared safe while the data for the second shot was expected to be released on June 28, Bloomberg had reported.

The experimental vaccine candidate developed by the Chinese firm has induced high-level antibodies in participants in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving 1,120 healthy volunteers, the report said.

CNBG in a filing earlier this week had said that it had received approval to conduct the final phase of human trials for its first Covid-19 vaccine candidate to be declared safe with volunteers in the UAE. It will partner with Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing firm G42 for trials and local production of the vaccine, Bloomberg reported.

This makes it one of the first vaccines to reach the final stage of testing before entering the commercial market, as per reports.

China currently has eight different vaccine candidates in various phases of human trials, according to the Reuters report.

Currently, AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate developed in partnership with the University of Oxford is a major front-runner in the vaccine race for the pandemic which has infected over 9.9 million people across the globe, according to the World Health Organization.

Published on June 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
2 dead after shooting at California distribution centre