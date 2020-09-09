World

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

PTI New York | Updated on September 09, 2020 Published on September 09, 2020

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence. Hundreds of people as far away as Philadelphia and Long Island, New York, contributed to the USGS’ Did You Feel It? map, reporting only weak or light shaking and no damage.

It would be very surprising for us to see anything more than you know, damaged shelves or picture frames falling off of windows, said Robert Sanders, a geophysicist with the survey.

The USGS said the earthquake happened about 2 a.m. and was centred 1.25 miles (2 kilometres) south, southeast of the centre of East Freehold, about 3 miles deep.

That’s a fairly uncommon event magnitude for quakes in this area, Sanders said. Since 1970, there have been two other quakes within 10 miles of this location, a 3.5 in 1979 and a 3.1 in 1992, he said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 09, 2020
USA
earthquake
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.